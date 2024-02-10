Delano Ladd Sells 2,499 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Delano Ladd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of HealthEquity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $79.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 234.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $80.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average is $69.98.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

