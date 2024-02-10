Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 18th

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Delta Air Lines has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.8% annually over the last three years. Delta Air Lines has a payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Delta Air Lines to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

DAL stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 825.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

