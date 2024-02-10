Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 314.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 50.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Deluxe by 73.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Deluxe by 893.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Trading Down 1.3 %

Deluxe stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $880.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Deluxe’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Deluxe

(Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

