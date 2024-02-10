Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Position Increased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,527 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,057,000 after purchasing an additional 661,034 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 75,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 113.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.54. 2,829,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,833. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

