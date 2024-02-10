Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 360,244 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,579 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $17,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

DVN opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $64.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

