DigiByte Price Hits $0.0080 on Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $134.37 million and $3.35 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,285.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00148811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.27 or 0.00518689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00054347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.79 or 0.00249108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00164415 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,817,676,414 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

