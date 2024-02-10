Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $147.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.79. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $148.00.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

