Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $547-553 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $572.46 million. Digital Turbine also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.540 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPS. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Digital Turbine by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

