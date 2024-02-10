Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Bought by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,288 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.9% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $20,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

DFSD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. 248,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,138. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.16.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

