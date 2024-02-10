Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.94

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.94 and last traded at $117.71, with a volume of 4014182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.57.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average is $92.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 504.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

