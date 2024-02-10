DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in DoorDash by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $76,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $76,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 571,200 shares of company stock worth $56,958,959. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,037,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,682. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $119.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.72.

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

