Dora Factory (new) (DORA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $299,072.51

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory (new) has a market capitalization of $109.59 million and $299,072.51 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dora Factory (new) Token Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.20916412 USD and is up 4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $320,944.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

