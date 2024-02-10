Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 21st

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Dun & Bradstreet has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

