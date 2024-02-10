Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 95.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.26. The stock had a trading volume of 157,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.33 and a twelve month high of $117.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

