Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.73

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.73 and last traded at $116.72, with a volume of 14991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DY. KeyCorp began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.86.

The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.64.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

