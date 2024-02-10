East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.08.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,692,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $78.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

