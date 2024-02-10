Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 400,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 1,185,083 shares.The stock last traded at $82.50 and had previously closed at $82.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $6,354,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 48,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

