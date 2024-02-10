Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Eastman Kodak from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 3.42. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $269.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Kodak

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.