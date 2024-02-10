easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.00

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

easyJet Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

