Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $10.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.
Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,019.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 843,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,264,310.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 133,275 shares of company stock worth $1,327,598 over the last 90 days.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
