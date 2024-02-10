Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on Valeo Pharma Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:VPH)

Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valeo Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Valeo Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of TSE:VPH opened at C$0.17 on Thursday. Valeo Pharma has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.62.

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, a LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, a LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, for the treatment of Idiopathic Parkinson's disease; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

