Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.650-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65 to $2.85 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPC. Barclays upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of EPC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.45. 523,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,602. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

