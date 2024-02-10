Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $43,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $85.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $609,991.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,421. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $609,991.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,421. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,339 shares of company stock worth $10,324,578 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EW

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.