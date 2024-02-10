Electroneum Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $41.80 million and approximately $884,661.41 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000046 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,965,179,322 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

