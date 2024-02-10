Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,718,000 after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,669,000 after purchasing an additional 225,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $702,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE EMR traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,497,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,111. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $105.71.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

