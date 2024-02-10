Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.300-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.4 billion-$17.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.6 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.30-5.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.06.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,497,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,111. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $105.71.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.