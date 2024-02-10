Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.38-17.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.41 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.300-5.450 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.06.

NYSE EMR opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.13. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $105.71. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.0% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

