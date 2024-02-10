Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,729,000 after purchasing an additional 664,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,079 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,800,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.66. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

