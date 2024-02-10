Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 741,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 556,663 shares.The stock last traded at $72.99 and had previously closed at $72.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EHC

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,613,000 after buying an additional 111,745 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,226,000 after purchasing an additional 342,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 22.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,914,000 after buying an additional 724,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,098,000 after buying an additional 133,885 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.