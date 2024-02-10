Energi Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Energi has a market capitalization of $8.55 million and approximately $211,289.22 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00082097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00026921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00021198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,598,575 coins and its circulating supply is 73,598,657 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.