Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.99. 2,149,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,866,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UUUU

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91.

In related news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $41,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,657 shares in the company, valued at $168,900.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $41,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,900.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,368,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,498,000 after buying an additional 638,709 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 16.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,763,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after buying an additional 1,212,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,379,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,287,000 after buying an additional 548,375 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,879,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,546,000 after buying an additional 1,009,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.