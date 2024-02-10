Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,216,929 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 368% from the previous session’s volume of 1,542,354 shares.The stock last traded at $15.47 and had previously closed at $14.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Enerplus Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

