EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.98 to $2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22. EnerSys also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.980-2.080 EPS.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $89.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.96. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair lowered EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Report on EnerSys

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 625.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.