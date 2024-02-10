Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

