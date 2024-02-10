Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
EGLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on EGLX
Enthusiast Gaming Price Performance
Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enthusiast Gaming
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.