Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EGLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EGLX

Enthusiast Gaming Price Performance

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.99. The company has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43.

(Get Free Report)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.