EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.67.

NYSE EPAM opened at $286.48 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $368.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.53 and a 200-day moving average of $261.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

