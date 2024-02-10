Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.330-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.200-7.500 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.53.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX traded down $2.88 on Friday, hitting $249.18. 840,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,990. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $255.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Equifax by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Equifax by 59.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

