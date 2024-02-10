Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Essent Group has raised its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Essent Group has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Essent Group to earn $6.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $51.74 on Friday. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 64.11%. The company had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESNT. Barclays began coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESNT

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,177,000 after purchasing an additional 261,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Essent Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essent Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,327,000 after purchasing an additional 286,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,510,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.