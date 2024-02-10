Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Announces Earnings Results

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 64.11%. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Essent Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

Several research firms have commented on ESNT. StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Essent Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

