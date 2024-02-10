Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $167.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.35.

EL opened at $143.33 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average of $142.42.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

