Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,156,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Everi were worth $28,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 290.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 190,501 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 12.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 260.9% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Everi by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 50,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Everi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVRI. Raymond James cut their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.09. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Everi had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

