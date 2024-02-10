Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EVH

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $43,759,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 1,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 249,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 383,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

NYSE EVH opened at $30.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.