Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,865 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of Exelixis worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Exelixis by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 7,995.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
EXEL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,141. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $24.34.
In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
