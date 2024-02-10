Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT Raised to $28.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXEL. BTIG Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $550,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 583,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,839,423.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,953,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,457,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,043.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exelixis by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after buying an additional 1,219,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

