Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Exelon by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,769,000 after buying an additional 837,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,004,000 after purchasing an additional 415,812 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $413,260,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Exelon Trading Up 0.3 %

Exelon stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.84. 6,520,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

