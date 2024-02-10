Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.29.

Expedia Group Trading Down 17.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $131.11 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.68.

Expedia Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

