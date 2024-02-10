Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Expedia Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Expedia Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.29.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Down 17.8 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $131.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.98 and its 200-day moving average is $123.68. Expedia Group has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $334,632,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after buying an additional 745,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.