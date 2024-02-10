Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,528 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.31% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $53,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after buying an additional 532,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after buying an additional 488,561 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,109,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.