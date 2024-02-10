Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.8% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of XOM opened at $101.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.35. The stock has a market cap of $403.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.