Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95,099 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $270,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $403.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

